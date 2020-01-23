Credit Suisse Keeps Their Hold Rating on Navient (NAVI)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Hold rating on Navient (NAVI) on January 21 and set a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.24, close to its 52-week high of $15.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 69.9% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Navient with a $16.08 average price target, representing a 5.6% upside. In a report issued on January 9, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.67 and a one-year low of $11.05. Currently, Navient has an average volume of 1.59M.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, Business Services, and Other.