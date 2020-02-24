Credit Suisse Keeps Their Hold Rating on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) on February 20 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 64.4% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Front Yard Residential, Granite Point Mortgage, and Blackstone Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Based on Goldman Sachs BDC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $8.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.26 million.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of lending services. It provides financing for middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity.