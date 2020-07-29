Credit Suisse Keeps Their Hold Rating on Ford Motor (F)

Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy maintained a Hold rating on Ford Motor (F) on July 22 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -29.3% and a 30.0% success rate. Levy covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Delphi Technologies, and Dana Holding.

Ford Motor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.57, a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.65 and a one-year low of $3.96. Currently, Ford Motor has an average volume of 85.31M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of F in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

