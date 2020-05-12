Credit Suisse Keeps Their Hold Rating on Delphi Technologies (DLPH)

Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy maintained a Hold rating on Delphi Technologies (DLPH) on May 8 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -39.9% and a 18.9% success rate. Levy covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

Delphi Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.80, representing a -9.5% downside. In a report issued on April 24, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Delphi Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $945 million and GAAP net loss of $57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.15 billion and had a net profit of $16 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies. It operates through the following segments: Powertrain Products, Fuel Injection Systems and Electrification & Electronics and Aftermarket. The Powertrain Products segment includes an array of highly engineered products for traditional combustion and hybrid electric vehicles, including variable valvetrain, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, ignition products, canisters, and fuel handling products. The Fuel Injection Systems segment includes gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The Electrification & Electronics segment consists of engine and transmission control modules and power electronics. The Aftermarket segment sells aftermarket products to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers The company was Founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.