Credit Suisse Keeps Their Hold Rating on Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Centerpoint Energy (CNP), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.82.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 54.5% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Dominion Resources, and Eversource Energy.

Centerpoint Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.78, which is a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.42 and a one-year low of $24.25. Currently, Centerpoint Energy has an average volume of 5.14M.

