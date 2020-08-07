Credit Suisse Keeps Their Hold Rating on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman maintained a Hold rating on Brighthouse Financial (BHF) yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 48.9% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Brighthouse Financial with a $32.40 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brighthouse Financial’s market cap is currently $2.69B and has a P/E ratio of 0.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.14.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others. The Annuities segment product offerings include fixed, structured, income and variable annuities. The Life segment manufactures products to serve its target segments through a broad independent distribution network. The Run-Off segment includes structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements and universal life with secondary guarantees. The Corporate & Other segment refers to the general account investments and the separate account assets of the company. The company was founded on August 1, 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.