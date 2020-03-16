Credit Suisse Keeps Their Hold Rating on Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Matthew Cabral from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Apple (AAPL), with a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $254.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 43.3% success rate. Cabral covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp, and Xerox.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $333.42, representing a 37.8% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $295.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $327.85 and a one-year low of $170.27. Currently, Apple has an average volume of 41.28M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 1,429 shares for a total of $434,573.

