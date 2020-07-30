Credit Suisse Keeps Their Hold Rating on Annaly Capital (NLY)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Hold rating on Annaly Capital (NLY) yesterday and set a price target of $7.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 65.3% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Annaly Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.01.

Based on Annaly Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.64 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $849 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NLY in relation to earlier this year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit, and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets. The Commercial Real Estate group includes commercial mortgage, loans, securities, and other commercial real estate debt, and equity investments. The Middle Market Lending group provides financing to private equity backed middle market businesses across the capital structures. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Farrell and Wellington Jamie Denahan-Norris on November 25, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.