Credit Suisse Keeps Their Buy Rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

In a report released yesterday, Samuel Perry from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF), with a price target of EUR58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.00.

Perry has an average return of 14.6% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Perry is ranked #3179 out of 6540 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wacker Chemie AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.99, implying a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, DZ BANK AG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $85.06 and a one-year low of $34.00. Currently, Wacker Chemie AG has an average volume of 99.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.