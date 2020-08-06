Credit Suisse Keeps Their Buy Rating on Voya Financial (VOYA)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman maintained a Buy rating on Voya Financial (VOYA) yesterday and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 48.8% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Voya Financial with a $55.57 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.81 and a one-year low of $29.75. Currently, Voya Financial has an average volume of 1.27M.

Voya Financial, Inc. is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services. The Investment Management segment includes domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investment products and solutions. The Employee Benefits segment is comprised of stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products to mid-sized and large businesses. The Individual Life segment provides universal and variable life insurance products. The company was founded on April 7, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.