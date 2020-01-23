Credit Suisse Keeps Their Buy Rating on VF (VFC)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintained a Buy rating on VF (VFC) on January 21 and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 59.6% success rate. Binetti covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, TJX Companies, and Tiffany & Co.

VF has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.75, a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

VF’s market cap is currently $37.77B and has a P/E ratio of 29.39. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VFC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Clarence Otis, a Director at VFC sold 16,930 shares for a total of $1,543,000.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work and Jeans. The Outdoor segment refers to outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.