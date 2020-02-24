Credit Suisse Keeps Their Buy Rating on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

In a report issued on February 20, Erin Wright from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH), with a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.09.

Wright has an average return of 26.6% when recommending PRA Health Sciences.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is ranked #356 out of 5976 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PRA Health Sciences with a $124.00 average price target, which is a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on PRA Health Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $74.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $71.45 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutios segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.