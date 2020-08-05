Credit Suisse Keeps Their Buy Rating on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW), with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.63.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 61.8% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Consolidated Edison, and Centerpoint Energy.

Pinnacle West Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.80.

Based on Pinnacle West Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $662 million and net profit of $29.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $741 million and had a net profit of $17.92 million.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.