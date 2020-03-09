Credit Suisse Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM)

Credit Suisse analyst Jacob Lundberg maintained a Buy rating on Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM) on March 6 and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.00, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lundberg ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.2% and a 35.3% success rate. Lundberg covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ncs Multistage Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.75.

Based on Ncs Multistage Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.18 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $204 million.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other Countries.