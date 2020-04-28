Credit Suisse Keeps Their Buy Rating on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

In a report released yesterday, Curt Woodworth from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF), with a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Woodworth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 52.1% success rate. Woodworth covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, Turquoise Hill Resources, and Cleveland-Cliffs.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Quantum Minerals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.87, representing a 24.5% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.10 and a one-year low of $3.33. Currently, First Quantum Minerals has an average volume of 62.27K.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment deals with the evaluation and acquisition of new mineral properties, regulatory reporting, treasury and finance, and corporate administration. The company was founded by Philip K.R. Pascall, Geoffrey Clive Newall, and Martin R. Rowley on December 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.