Credit Suisse Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ebay (EBAY)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Ju from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Ebay (EBAY), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 68.7% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ebay is a Hold with an average price target of $39.11, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report issued on January 28, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Based on Ebay’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.82 billion and net profit of $556 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.85 billion and had a net profit of $760 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EBAY in relation to earlier this year.

eBay, Inc. operates as a commerce company, which engages in the provision of investments and acquisitions to help enable commerce on platforms for buyers and sellers online or on mobile devices. It operates throught the following platforms: Marketplace; Classifieds; StubHub, Corporate, and Others.