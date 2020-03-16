Credit Suisse Keeps Their Buy Rating on Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report issued on March 12, Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Canadian Natural (CNQ). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.38, close to its 52-week low of $12.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -36.7% and a 12.5% success rate. Gupta covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Marathon Petroleum, Cenovus Energy, and Valero Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Natural with a $27.03 average price target, implying a 94.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $32.79 and a one-year low of $12.17. Currently, Canadian Natural has an average volume of 3.15M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is a senior oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading; Midstream and Refining; Exploration and Production; and Head Office.