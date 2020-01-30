Credit Suisse Keeps Their Buy Rating on 3M Company (MMM)

In a report issued on January 28, John Walsh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on 3M Company (MMM), with a price target of $192.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $162.00, close to its 52-week low of $150.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 72.6% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Lennox International, and Rockwell Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 3M Company is a Hold with an average price target of $171.75, a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $176.00 price target.

3M Company’s market cap is currently $93.16B and has a P/E ratio of 20.76. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MMM in relation to earlier this year.

3M Co. is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following five segments: Industrial, Safety & Graphics, Health Care, Electronics & Energy, and Consumer.