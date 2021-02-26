Credit Suisse Keeps a Sell Rating on Tivity Health (TVTY)

In a report released today, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Tivity Health (TVTY), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.85, close to its 52-week high of $25.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 66.1% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, McKesson, and Premier.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tivity Health is a Hold with an average price target of $25.25.

Tivity Health’s market cap is currently $1.14B and has a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.13.

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet. The company was founded by Robert E. Stone and Thomas G. Cigarran in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.