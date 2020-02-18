Credit Suisse Keeps a Sell Rating on Northwestern (NWE)

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Northwestern (NWE), with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.92, close to its 52-week high of $79.30.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 55.6% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Dominion Resources, and Eversource Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Northwestern with a $77.00 average price target, a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Northwestern’s market cap is currently $3.98B and has a P/E ratio of 19.83. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.95.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other.