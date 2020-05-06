Credit Suisse Keeps a Hold Rating on Western Midstream Partners (WES)

In a report released yesterday, Spiro M. Dounis from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Western Midstream Partners (WES), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.04, close to its 52-week low of $2.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 46.8% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Noble Midstream Partners.

Western Midstream Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.92, implying a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $7.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.99 and a one-year low of $2.91. Currently, Western Midstream Partners has an average volume of 4.8M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WES in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.