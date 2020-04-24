Credit Suisse Keeps a Hold Rating on Northwestern (NWE)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Hold rating on Northwestern (NWE) today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.96.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 50.0% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

Northwestern has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $68.40, representing a 19.2% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $66.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $80.52 and a one-year low of $45.07. Currently, Northwestern has an average volume of 433.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NWE in relation to earlier this year.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility. The Natural Gas Operations segment comprises production, storage, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The All Other segment consists of unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in November 1923 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.