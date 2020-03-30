Credit Suisse Keeps a Hold Rating on Medallia (MDLA)

In a report released today, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Medallia (MDLA), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.97, close to its 52-week low of $16.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 68.1% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medallia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.50.

Based on Medallia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $110 million and GAAP net loss of $31.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $86.38 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDLA in relation to earlier this year.

Medallia, Inc. provides customer experience management software. Its products include B2C Customer, B2B Customer, Employee and Product Experiences. The company was founded by Borge Hald and Amy Pressman in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

