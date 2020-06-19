Credit Suisse Keeps a Hold Rating on Domo (DOMO)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Hold rating on Domo (DOMO) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.25, close to its 52-week high of $35.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 77.8% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Domo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00, representing a 2.1% upside. In a report issued on June 5, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.64 and a one-year low of $7.62. Currently, Domo has an average volume of 839.4K.

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.