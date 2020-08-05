Credit Suisse Keeps a Hold Rating on Delek Logistics (DKL)

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro M. Dounis maintained a Hold rating on Delek Logistics (DKL) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.70, close to its 52-week high of $33.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.1% and a 46.5% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delek Logistics is a Hold with an average price target of $25.00, implying a -20.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Delek Logistics’ market cap is currently $890.1M and has a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling. The Pipelines & Transportation segment consists of crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. The Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling segment provides marketing services for refined products output of the Tyler refinery, other than jet fuel and petroleum coke. Delek Logistics Partners was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.