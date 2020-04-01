Credit Suisse Keeps a Hold Rating on Conagra Brands (CAG)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Moskow from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Conagra Brands (CAG), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 46.1% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, McCormick & Company, and Sanderson Farms.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Conagra Brands with a $33.27 average price target, which is a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $30.00 price target.

Conagra Brands’ market cap is currently $14.28B and has a P/E ratio of 17.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; Foodservice; and Pinnacle Foods. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated and Frozen segment comprises branded, temperature controlled food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment consists branded food products, in various temperature states, sold in various retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment focuses in the branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and a variety of custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The Pinnacle Foods segment involves in the commercially branded and private label food and ingredients, in various temperature states, sold in various retail and foodservice channels in the United States and Canada. The company was founded by Alva Kinney and Frank Little in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

