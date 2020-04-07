Credit Suisse Keeps a Hold Rating on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

In a report released today, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse reiterated a Hold rating on Cisco Systems (CSCO), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 43.9% success rate. Badri covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cisco Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.87, which is a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.26 and a one-year low of $32.41. Currently, Cisco Systems has an average volume of 31.51M.

Cisco Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security. The company was founded by Sandra Lerner and Leonard Bosack on December 10, 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

