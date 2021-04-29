Credit Suisse Keeps a Hold Rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report released today, Tiago Fauth from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Fauth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 37.5% success rate. Fauth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals with a $75.44 average price target.

Based on Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $250 million and net profit of $78.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $113 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APLS in relation to earlier this year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.