Credit Suisse Keeps a Buy Rating on US Foods Holding (USFD)

Credit Suisse analyst Judah Frommer maintained a Buy rating on US Foods Holding (USFD) yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Frommer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 68.3% success rate. Frommer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Albertsons Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for US Foods Holding with a $25.25 average price target.

US Foods Holding’s market cap is currently $4.78B and has a P/E ratio of 24.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of USFD in relation to earlier this year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli. The company is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.