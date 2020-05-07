Credit Suisse Keeps a Buy Rating on Two Harbors (TWO)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Two Harbors (TWO), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 61.3% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and Arlington Asset Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Two Harbors with a $7.57 average price target, which is a 62.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.86 and a one-year low of $2.25. Currently, Two Harbors has an average volume of 8.46M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.