Credit Suisse Keeps a Buy Rating on Starbucks (SBUX)

Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained a Buy rating on Starbucks (SBUX) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.98, close to its 52-week low of $50.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Silberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.6% and a 29.0% success rate. Silberman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Jack In The Box.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Starbucks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.65, which is a 51.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Based on Starbucks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $886 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $761 million.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development.