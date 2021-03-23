Credit Suisse Keeps a Buy Rating on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)

In a report released today, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 57.5% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Scholar Rock Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spruce Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00.

Spruce Biosciences Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company is developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy to offer improved disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).