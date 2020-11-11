Credit Suisse Keeps a Buy Rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

In a report released yesterday, Iris Zheng from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF), with a price target of EUR27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.00.

Zheng has an average return of 5.9% when recommending Siemens Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Zheng is ranked #5786 out of 7073 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.23, which is a 34.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Societe Generale also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It provides Integrated Electrification, Automation and Digital solutions for oil and marine industries, Re-powering solutions, Grid access, HVDC, MVDC, and other related services.