Credit Suisse Keeps a Buy Rating on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained a Buy rating on Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on February 10 and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Silberman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 69.2% success rate. Silberman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack In The Box, Dunkin’ Brands, and McDonald’s.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Restaurant Brands International with a $74.88 average price target, implying a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Based on Restaurant Brands International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $165 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $163 million.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following brands: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons brand provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King brand manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

