Credit Suisse Keeps a Buy Rating on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX)

Credit Suisse analyst Erin Wright maintained a Buy rating on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 71.1% success rate. Wright covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Envista Holdings, Fulgent Genetics, and SmileDirectClub.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings with a $24.09 average price target, which is a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC offers in vitro diagnostics solutions and services. It provides diagnostic testing solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities. The company operates through three geographic segments such as North America, EMEA, and Greater China. North America segment generates most of the revenue for firm.