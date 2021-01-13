Credit Suisse Keeps a Buy Rating on KB Home (KBH)

Credit Suisse analyst Adam Baumgarten maintained a Buy rating on KB Home (KBH) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.55.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KB Home is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.00, an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $44.00 price target.

Based on KB Home’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $999 million and net profit of $78.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.16 billion and had a net profit of $68.14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KBH in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Jeffrey Mezger, the President & CEO of KBH sold 173,605 shares for a total of $5,886,946.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums. It operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.