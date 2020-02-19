Credit Suisse Keeps a Buy Rating on Esperion (ESPR)

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Buy rating on Esperion (ESPR) yesterday and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.14, close to its 52-week high of $76.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 58.1% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Allena Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Esperion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.20.

Based on Esperion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $68.38 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $60.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESPR in relation to earlier this year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).