Credit Suisse Keeps a Buy Rating on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

In a report released yesterday, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Discover Financial Services (DFS), with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 70.2% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital One Financial, Synchrony Financial, and Curo Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discover Financial Services with a $88.75 average price target.

Discover Financial Services’ market cap is currently $23.36B and has a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DFS in relation to earlier this year.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments.