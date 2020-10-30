Credit Suisse Keeps a Buy Rating on ChampionX (CHX)

Credit Suisse analyst Jacob Lundberg maintained a Buy rating on ChampionX (CHX) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Lundberg ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.4% and a 36.7% success rate. Lundberg covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Nabors Industries.

ChampionX has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.37.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $34.80 and a one-year low of $2.89. Currently, ChampionX has an average volume of 1.87M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CHX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apergy Corp. provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas. It operates through the following two segments: Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment consists of including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment, software and industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. The company was founded on October 10, 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.