Credit Suisse Keeps a Buy Rating on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

Credit Suisse analyst Chris Baker maintained a Buy rating on Brigham Minerals (MNRL) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.97.

Baker has an average return of 100.5% when recommending Brigham Minerals.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is ranked #983 out of 7331 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brigham Minerals with a $16.00 average price target, representing a 3.5% upside. In a report issued on February 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Brigham Minerals’ market cap is currently $909.9M and has a P/E ratio of -771.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.23.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.