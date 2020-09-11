Credit Suisse Downgrades Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) to Hold

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) received a Hold rating and a EUR23.40 price target from Credit Suisse analyst Mark Freshney today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.25, close to its 52-week high of $27.80.

Freshney has an average return of 47.8% when recommending Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A..

According to TipRanks.com, Freshney is ranked #5039 out of 6923 analysts.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.15, a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.80 and a one-year low of $12.00. Currently, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an average volume of 5,924.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.