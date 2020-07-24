Credit Suisse Believes TFI International (TFII) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on July 15, Allison Landry from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on TFI International (TFII), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.90, close to its 52-week high of $41.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 65.6% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

TFI International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.99, a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$56.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.07 and a one-year low of $15.24. Currently, TFI International has an average volume of 124.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TFII in relation to earlier this year.

TFI International, Inc. provides freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package & Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package & Courier segment engages in pickup, transport, tracking and delivery of items across North America. The Less-Than-Truckload segment offers pickup, consolidation, transport and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment includes expedited transportation, flatbed, container and dedicated services. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.