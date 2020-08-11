Credit Suisse Believes Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on August 2, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.59, close to its 52-week high of $29.61.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 66.7% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sunnova Energy International with a $27.56 average price target, a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Sunnova Energy International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.83 million and GAAP net loss of $71.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $50.74 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc. engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded in January, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.