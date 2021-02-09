Credit Suisse Believes Rio Tinto (RIO) Still Has Room to Grow

Credit Suisse analyst Sam Webb upgraded Rio Tinto (RIO) to Buy on February 2. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.29, close to its 52-week high of $86.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Webb is ranked #6391 out of 7291 analysts.

Rio Tinto has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.69.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rio Tinto’s market cap is currently $100.1B and has a P/E ratio of 17.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.69.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum. The Copper and Diamonds segment offers gold, silver, molybdenum and other by-products. The Energy and Minerals includes businesses with products such as uranium, borates, salt and titanium dioxide feedstock together with coal operations. The Other Operations segment covers the the curtailed Gove alumina refinery and Rio Tinto Marine operations. Rio Tinto was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.