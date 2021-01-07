Credit Suisse Believes Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) Won’t Stop Here

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic maintained a Buy rating on Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.75, close to its 52-week high of $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 77.5% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Baxter International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Organogenesis Holdings with a $9.33 average price target.

Organogenesis Holdings’ market cap is currently $936.1M and has a P/E ratio of -130.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 212.61.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ORGO in relation to earlier this year.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical, and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.