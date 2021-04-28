Credit Suisse Believes OneMain Holdings (OMF) Won’t Stop Here

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on OneMain Holdings (OMF) today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.99, close to its 52-week high of $59.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 73.5% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OneMain Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.33, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.00 and a one-year low of $17.82. Currently, OneMain Holdings has an average volume of 1.28M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OMF in relation to earlier this year.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following the Consumer and Insurance, and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations. The Other segment consists of the liquidation of SpringCastle Portfolio activities and non-orginating operations. The company was founded on August 5, 2013 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.