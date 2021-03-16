Credit Suisse Believes Nike (NKE) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Michael Binetti from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Nike (NKE), with a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $144.60, close to its 52-week high of $147.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Canada Goose Holdings, and MYT Netherlands.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $163.96, implying a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $183.00 price target.

Nike’s market cap is currently $228.5B and has a P/E ratio of 79.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.82.

NIKE, Inc. is a maker of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories and equipment. It also sells athletic lifestyle sneakers, apparel and accessories under the Converse line. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

