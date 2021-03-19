Credit Suisse Believes Nike (NKE) Still Has Room to Grow

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintained a Buy rating on Nike (NKE) today and set a price target of $176.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.17, close to its 52-week high of $147.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 62.0% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Canada Goose Holdings, and MYT Netherlands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nike is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $165.18, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on March 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $183.00 price target.

Based on Nike’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.24 billion and net profit of $1.25 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.33 billion and had a net profit of $1.12 billion.

NIKE, Inc. is a maker of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories and equipment. It also sells athletic lifestyle sneakers, apparel and accessories under the Converse line. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

