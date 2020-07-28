Credit Suisse Believes Moody’s (MCO) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on July 19, Kevin Mcveigh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Moody’s (MCO), with a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $289.50, close to its 52-week high of $296.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, BrightView Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moody’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $290.80, which is a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $344.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Moody’s’ market cap is currently $54.3B and has a P/E ratio of 35.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs. The MA segment develops products and services, which support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in global financial markets. The company was founded by John Moody in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, NY.