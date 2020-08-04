Credit Suisse Believes Invitation Homes (INVH) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Invitation Homes (INVH), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.92, close to its 52-week high of $32.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 67.2% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Invitation Homes is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Invitation Homes’ market cap is currently $16.62B and has a P/E ratio of 96.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.18.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Invitation Homes, Inc. engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.